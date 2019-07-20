Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is going strong at the Box Office. The Vikas Bahl-directorial collected Rs 4.51 crore on its second Friday, taking the total earnings to Rs 80.36 crore. The film that also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead has managed to attract audience to theatres in good numbers even after its one-week run at the ticket window. A lot of this has been possible because of a good word-of-mouth.

Super 30 is now on its way to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in its week 2 itself with its second-weekend collection contributing major numbers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office figures of Super 30 on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri… Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ 100 cr mark in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri… Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Super 30 is based on the story of real-life mathematician Anand Kumar who helps 30 local and underprivileged students to crack the entrance exam for Indian Institute of Technology. Hrithik plays the character of the inspiring teacher while Mrunal plays his love interest.

Even though Super 30 is doing well in the domestic market, its performance overseas is not that impressive. The film is struggling to keep it up and has only managed to rake in an amount of Rs 22.47 crore from overseas. Adarsh presented the entire day-wise breakup of the collection on Twitter and wrote:

“#Super30 is struggling in international markets… #Overseas day-wise data…

Day 1: $ 902k

Day 2: $ 795k

Day 3: $ 549k

Day 4: $ 251k

Day 5: $ 355k

Day 6: $ 222k

Day 7: $ 187k

Total: $ 3.261 million [₹ 22.47 cr]” (sic)

#Super30 is struggling in international markets… #Overseas day-wise data…

Day 1: $ 902k

Day 2: $ 795k

Day 3: $ 549k

Day 4: $ 251k

Day 5: $ 355k

Day 6: $ 222k

Day 7: $ 187k

Total: $ 3.261 million [₹ 22.47 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

The film has been appreciated for both its content and Hrithik’s performance. It’s on its way to be declared a clean hit at the Box Office in week two itself. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Super 30.