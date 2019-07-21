Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is going strong at the mass circuits in Delhi and UP in its second-weekend. The film collected Rs 8.53 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total to Rs 88.90 crore. If this Vikas Bahl-directorial continues the same flow, the film will end up crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore today, on its second Sunday at the Box Office.

The second weekend collection of the film so far stands at Rs 13.04 crore. Sunday needs to bring in around Rs 12 crore to reach the century mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office update of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat… Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend… Should hit ₹ 100 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat… Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend… Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

The maximum collection of the film has been drawn from the North Indian circuit. Delhi-UP and Punjab have contributed the maximum to the collection. Adarsh wrote about the same on Twitter and posted: “#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits… Contribution from these circuits…

Mumbai: ₹ 27.71 cr

DelhiUP: ₹ 18.25 cr

Punjab: ₹ 7.84 cr

Mysore: ₹ 5.61 cr

Total till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India biz.” (sic)

#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits… Contribution from these circuits…

Mumbai: ₹ 27.71 cr

DelhiUP: ₹ 18.25 cr

Punjab: ₹ 7.84 cr

Mysore: ₹ 5.61 cr

Total till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India biz.

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

Super 30 is a film based on real-life mathematician Anand Kumar. The film shows his story of selecting 30 local and underprivileged students to help them crack the entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology. It features actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik in the lead. The film has been received well both by the audience and the critics.