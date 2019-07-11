Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to release on July 12 and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the journey of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Recently, a special screening of the film was organised. Among the film fraternity who attended the screening were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and it has so far got the positive reviews.
Film fraternity is praising Hrithik’s film and his performance. Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic).”
Yami Gautam too took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, “‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH (sic)”
Gauhar Khan wrote, “Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams ! @CastingChhabra (sic)”
The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.