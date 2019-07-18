His new release might have broken the records of Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Krrish but for Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan, his moment of high came when his performance in Super 30 won accolades by none other but the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family. Sharing a heartfelt post at the honour, Hrithik posted pictures from the special screening.

In the shared pictures, Hrithik can be seen shaking hands with the Vice President, posing with his family and being seated through the special screening in his house. His excitement dripped from the post that was captioned, “It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation – his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. #Super30 (sic).”

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan‘s latest on-screen offering Super 30 is nearing the collection of Rs 65 crore at the Box Office. The Tuesday collection of the film was Rs 6.39 crore that took the total to Rs 64.07 crore. This means that Super 30 has now emerged as the eighth highest-grossing film starring Hrithik after Dhoom 2 and Krrish. The place was earlier held by Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Hrithik. The film had collected Rs 62.80 in its lifetime and Super 30 crossed this benchmark to appear as the eighth biggest-grosser of the actor’s career.

The Vikas Bahl-directorial has shown a decent trend in the weekdays. Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics while there’s good word-of-mouth on social media about the film that also resulted in an increase in the collection on Saturday. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar who trained 30 local students to crack IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.