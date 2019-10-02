The incessant rainfall in the state of Bihar has resulted in the death of 41 people so far and as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in several parts of the state, Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan has raised concern over the situation on Wednesday. Tweeting a heartfelt note for those affected by the torrential downpour since the past week, Hrithik sent his prayers for the people of Patna battling floods and hoped for the situation to get better.

Taking to his handle on the microblogging site, Hrithik wrote, “My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon. (sic).”

My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 2, 2019

The capital city had received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the past 48 hours, as recorded on Tuesday. Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary, Pratyay Amrit, described the situation as ‘totally unexpected’. Incessant rainfall has also thrown life out of gear in Uttar Pradesh. Reports claimed that 93 people have been killed in the state alone.

