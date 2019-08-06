Thundering at the Box Office even in the fourth week of its run, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is gearing to set another benchmark as it is headed to cross the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. Despite facing competition from Hollywood’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King, the Vikas Bahl directorial has minted a total of Rs 138.78 crore so far.

Sharing the details of Super 30’s new benchmarks on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 will cross *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy today… Will emerge sixth highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs. Total: ₹ 138.78 cr. India biz. Top 10… Highest grossing #Hindi films… 2019 releases… 1. #KabirSingh 2. #Uri 3. #Bharat 4. #Kesari 5. #TotalDhamaal 6. #Super30 7. #GullyBoy 8. #DeDePyaarDe 9. #Manikarnika 10. #LukaChuppi India biz. (sic)”

Super 30 even won accolades from the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family after a special screening was held for them by director Vikas Bahl.

Hrithik, who plays the role of Anand Kumar, is overwhelmed with the positive response his film is receiving from the audience. He earlier said, “Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection.”

Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.