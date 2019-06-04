The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film. The story revolves around the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 poor kids for free for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The trailer shows his journey and also what made him train 30 students. It also showcases the corruption that is involved with the education system and his character’s enthusiasm to teach his students. The highlight of the trailer is Hrithik’s Bihari accent and the dialogue ‘Raja ka beta Raja nahi banega, raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga.”

The trailer starts with poor kids looking at the flyer and smiling. Hrithik starts to teach at a coaching centre but when he realizes the corruption involved with the centre, he decides to train students for free. The film captures the trials and tribulations of Anand’s life and the challenges he faced in order to set up his ‘Super 30’ institute.

Hrithik also shared the trailer on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Not all Superheroes wear capes. It’s the ideas that make a nation. It’s the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailer.” (sic)

Watch the trailer here:



The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.

Meanwhile, the film has been under the scrutiny of a lot of controversies. The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.