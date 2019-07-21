Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty spent their Sunday at the US club in Colaba. A few pictures of the actor posing with his little fans have gone viral on social media. One of them even shows Rhea posing alongside Sushant and the kids in a group-fie. The latest pictures of Sushant and Rhea have added fuel to the fire around the speculations of their relationship.

The reports have been rife for a while that Sushant and Rhea are seeing each other. However, in the absence of any official confirmation from any one of them, it is safe to say that these pictures speak a thousand words. Seems like the duo went to visit the club to spend some quality time while gazing at the stunning view of the Arabian sea.

The fans posted the pictures on Instagram and also praised Sushant for behaving humbly. One of the fans even revealed that the actor spoke to them for a few minutes before clicking the pictures. Check these out:

View this post on Instagram Latest pic of @sushantsinghrajput 😍😍😘😘😘😚😚 #SushantSinghRajput #ssr A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT (@manish1984443) on Jul 21, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

Earlier, the couple was clicked by the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai. While Sushant was dressed in his casual best and wore a black printed t-shirt with basic blue denim, Rhea wore a white shirt dress and added a pair of denim peep-toe boots to her look. The duo exited the eatery together and left in Sushant’s car that he drove himself. Check out this picture:

Recently, another picture of the duo took over social media. It showed Sushant celebrating Rhea’s birthday with her on July 1 as a stunning waterfall could be seen in the background. Several reports also suggest that they keep spending a lot of time together at Sushant’s new residence outside Mumbai.