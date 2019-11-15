Five years down and Hollywood flick, The Fault in Our Stars still manages to leave fans worldwide in tears whenever the topics of cancer, romantic relationships or both arise and tapping into the same emotion is the Hindi remake, Dil Bechara which will see actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi stepping into the shoes of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Dropping the new poster, the makers have now confirmed the release date of the romantic tragedy and fans can’t help but be on the edge with excitement.

Sharing the latest updates on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the new poster which features Sushant in Shailene’s typical blue sweatshirt and grey muffler as he hugged Sanjana who had Ansel’s typical oxygen pipe around her nose as the duo looked happily into the distance. The poster was captioned, “Release date finalized… #DilBechara to release on 8 May 2020… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Produced by Fox Star Studios. (sic)”

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of The Fault in Our Stars, in July this year, Sushant had shared a semi-animated motion poster featuring him and Sanjana sitting on a bike. It ended with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s picture from The Fault in Our Stars.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny. The flick’s director, who was accused of sexual misconduct during the filming of the movie but was given a clean chit later, before which the official Twitter handle of the production house made the announcement.

The announcement read, “As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him.”

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi the film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.