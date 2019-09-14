A fondness for all things related to space, wild living and physics is the last thing you will expect a celebrity to be deeply interested in unless it is Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Sushant penned a humbling top 50 dreams list and fans including actor R Madhavan and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty could not help but be in awe of it.

From learning how to fly a plane to painting aurora borealis and teaching computer coding to visually impaired people, Sushant’s dream list is worth stealing. Sharing the hand-written list, Sushant captioned the post as, “My 50 DREAMS & counting…! (sic).” While on one picture of the list Rhea commented, “Dream in a dream !!! (sic)”, her comment on the other picture read, “I saw you the other day , you look like a dreamer (sic).” The pointers in the list even attracted the interest of R Madhavan who commented, “Can you send me the entire list bro… I want to do most of that..of god …. That’s how lazy I am (sic).”

On the professional front, Sushant’s latest release, Chhichhore has zoomed past all expectations. Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s Chhichhore has recorded a good collection on its second Friday at the Box Office. The film has earned Rs 5.34 cr on Friday in Week 2, taking the total to Rs 74.17 crore. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, it’s a good example of how terrific word-of-mouth can translate into numbers for the film. With its latest collection, Chichhore is now reportedly ahead of many biggies who recorded less on the second-Friday. Total Dhamaal, Kesari and even Bharat, Gully Boy and Saaho registered lesser earnings than Chhichhore at the ticket window in terms of the second-Friday collection.