Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to his longtime girlfriend Charu Asopa on June 7. Now, he posted a picture of the beautiful hand-written note he received from his elder sister congratulating them. Rajeev posted the picture of the card in his Instagram stories. The note on the card read, “Dear Charu and Rajeev

Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony! A moment and memory I’ll cherish forever! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together…

All my love and blessings!

Dugga Dugga!!

Di, Renee and Alisah” (sic)

After their court marriage, Rajeev and Charu are going to have a grand wedding in Goa on June 16. The couple earlier shared a few pictures with Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media. Together, they all appeared like a small happy family. Check this out:

The photos of Rajeev and Charu from their court marriage went instantly viral on social media the other day. While Charu dressed up in a stunning saree, Rajeev also wore a traditional white coloured kurta-pajama. The newlyweds looked head over heels in love with each other as they could not get their eyes off each other. See these photos:

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on Jun 9, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Rajeev also posted a video of himself and his wife right after they had court marriage. Watch this:

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs ❤️ Zoomed in 😍 A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on Jun 9, 2019 at 4:17am PDT

Earlier, while announcing the news of her brother’s wedding, Sushmita took to Instagram and posted lovely photos of the couple. The caption on her post read, “SHE SAID “YES” 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍 Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁” (sic).