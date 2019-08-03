Actor Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter at the age of 24 and she says that it was one of the wisest decisions of her life. The actor was present at an event recently where she advocated the choice of adopting more kids. Sushmita said that the world might see it as an act of charity but for her, it was a selfish decision that she took for ‘self-preservation.’ The actor is a proud mother of two daughters – Renee and Alisah and her social media timelines are filled with enough proofs of how much she loves being around them.

At the event, Sushmita said she feels privileged that she could experience the joy of being mother twice and her connection with her daughters is beyond words. The actor added explained, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

Sushmita also said that people asked her to rethink her decision of adopting a child at the young age of 24. However, she feels glad that she didn’t listen to anyone and took the decision immediately when life asked her to make that choice. The actor said that more than anything else, the decision was made to ‘protect’ herself as being a mother comes with emotional security. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” said Sushmita.

The actor went on to say that it could have been easy for her to ignore her inner voice when she decided to adopt a child at the age of 24, however, she listened to herself and made the choice. Sushmita said that it was tiring and challenging for her to take the responsibility of a child at that age being an actor. However, she didn’t give up. “Being an actress is a challenging job. It is a very self-centered job. You have to be all about yourself. Your vanity has to be at its highest for you to be successful. But I am proud of the 24-year-old because I could have delayed the process, ignore the calling but I didn’t do that,” said the former Miss Universe.