Actor Sushmita Sen never disappoints her fans on social media. Her Instagram timeline is filled with photos and videos of her to entertain the fans. Now, in her latest Instagram post, she is seen posing with beau Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe and her model boyfriend are twinning in white while enjoying what looks like a boat ride. The two, who have not hidden their relationship with the fans, look sexy together. Sushmita’s white shirt is further styled with a black bikini. The duo looks fabulous.

The actor didn’t write an elaborate caption while sharing the picture. She simply wrote, ‘love’ on the post while Rohman commented saying ‘bliss’. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram #love 💋 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

Sushmita and her family are vacationing in the Maldives currently. The actor recently posted a clip on Instagram in which she was seen taking a morning walk at the beach and loving every moment of it. Her post went viral and Sushmita looked stunning in her white polka-dotted dress. She captioned the post as, ““What a glow when you’re living true” 🎵💃🏻😁 Aaah, mornings like these!!!💋 The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre 😄💃🏻 #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives ❤️😍I love you guys!!!🌈” (sic)

The actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. Meanwhile, rumours about Sushmita’s wedding to Rohman are also rife in the Bollywood grapevine.