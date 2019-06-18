Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Charu Asopa in a Bengali wedding ceremony in Goa the other day. Now, several videos of the Sen family from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media. A few videos show a happy Sushmita taking part in wedding festivities like a perfect over enthusiastic sister. A video that’s being shared on social media has the former Miss Universe behaving like the most excited person ever seeing her brother entering into a new phase of life. Sushmita is seen shouting out loud, clicking the couple’s pictures and basically doing everything that loving elder sisters do. In one video, she is also seen helping the bride fix up her lehenga while on the stage. Check out this:

Sushmita shares a beautiful bond with her brother. She lovingly calls him Raja bhaiya. A post recently shared by Rajeev revealed that Sushmita even sent him a hand-written note wishing him and his wife the best for the future. Her note read, “Dear Charu and Rajeev

Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony! A moment and memory I’ll cherish forever! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together…

All my love and blessings!

Dugga Dugga!!

Di, Renee and Alisah” (sic)

Sushmita was present at the wedding with her daughters Renee-Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The entire family looked stunning while posing for the photos. Rajeev and Charu appeared head over heels in love with each other. Congratulations to the family!