The ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country has fallen heavily on the very fabric that the citizens have been proud of all these years – unity in diversity as it openly excluded the Muslim community and with the student bodies of various universities voicing against it, many celebrities including interior fashion designer, Sussanne Khan, tried her best to bring fans together. Preaching a message of equality, Sussanne sent out prayers for Assam and Delhi where the crackdown by the respective state police has been harsh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi who stood for the Satyagraha movement, which is non-violent resistance. The picture had the phrase, “Yes I am, I am also a Muslim, a Christian, a Buddhist and a Jew” printed on it. Sussanne captioned the picture, “We are all equal. We must not make a single human feel unequal. Violence and discrimination will never be a solution. I pray for peace in our great country… #prayforDelhi #prayforAssam #prayforIndia #thedecemberbefore2020 #equalityforall (sic).”

Nearly a week since the central government passed the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, tens of thousands of protesters have taken the Anti-Citizenship Act to the streets of the northeast, clashing with the police and plunging the region into chaos. Moreover, Jamia Millia Islamia students called off their university lockdown against the new citizenship law on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the campus area, even as the varsity cancelled exams and announced vacation till January 5 in view of the tension.

