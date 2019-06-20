If Hrithik Roshan‘s ebb and flow of controversies regarding his relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut or his upcoming movie Super 30 were not enough to disrupt his life, a recent tweet by his sister Sunaina Roshan has managed to seal the ill-luck fallen on the family after filmmaker Rakesh Roshan underwent cancer surgery. Claiming to be “living in hell” after being in the rehab for alcohol abuse, Sunaina’s random tweet in support of Kangana grabbed eyeballs across social media.

Adding fuel to the sparking dispute, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s tweets, if they are to be believed, narrate the harrowing situation that Sunaina is living in after the Roshans ostracised her for falling in love with a Delhi-based Muslim man. On Tuesday, Sunaina put out the tweets, “I support Kangana all through” and “And living in hell continues ….gosh I’m tired.”

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

And living in hell continues ….gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina had revealed, “Yes, there are certain issues, but please don’t ask me to talk about this more as it’s about my family and I don’t want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live.” When probed about Hrithik’s support or the Roshan family’s in general, Sunaina added, “Nobody has spoken to me. Nobody is in touch with me. It’s sad but they are not even supporting me.”

Grabbing enough distasteful attention from fans and media alike, the case went overboard when Rangoli’s Twitter thread read, “Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her. So now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off” (sic).

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd)…. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd)…. so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Replying to a tweet that pointed out that Sunaina can get legal help herself, Rangoli commented, “I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now” (sic).

I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure…(contd) https://t.co/KJ6Kl6WCss — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(contd)…and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Hurling another accusation at the Roshans, Rangoli’s latest tweet read, “A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals” (sic).

A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals🙏 https://t.co/KVPStbtUwg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Coming out in support of her ex-husband and his family, Sussanne Khan shared a post on social media and stated, “As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina’s father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family’s tough periods, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jun 19, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

While the digital mud-slinging couldn’t get anymore uglier, it waits to be seen how the further events roll out to be. On the professional front, Hrithik’s next film is ‘Super 30’, where he is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar. The film is based on Kumar’s famous educational programme ‘Super 30’. Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ‘Super 30’ also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12 instead of on July 26, as proposed earlier, to avoid clash and further drama with Kangana’s Mental Hai Kya.