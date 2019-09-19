The last celebrity who’ll strike you as a damsel in distress, Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhaskar seems to be perturbed by footwears at almost every other public appearance and this time, it was at the IIFA Awards 2019’s green carpet. After the videos of her walking bare feet at Ganesh Chaturthi went viral, due to her misplacing her pair of footwear, a new set of pictures are breaking the Internet where Swara is seen caught in a situation typical to all girls ever!

Sharing the same on her own Instagram handle, Swara left the pictures to narrate her embarrassing tale, unapologetically. The pictures sow Swara taking off her heels and carrying them in her hand after the tail of her dress got caught in them. The picture collage was captioned, “Of course that happened! My life long enmity with heels continues .. errmmm.. onto the red carpet! Don’t kill me @shreejarajgopal ! (sic)”

Sassy and glamorous as she is, Swara is always seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag. Not only is she credited for giving us a refreshing scene, now and then, of her celebrity self embracing her imperfections but also her JNU blood that is equally famous for her parallel life as a Twitter activist on social issues and liberal causes.

On the professional front, Swara will next be seen in the role of Shabana Azmi in the ‘Arth’ remake. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.