Putting her best glamorous foot forward, Swara Bhaskar flew down to Delhi on Sunday for a Summit and immediately put the fashion police on alert. Seen slaying like never before, Swara flooded the Internet with pictures of her latest look and set the mercury soaring across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara shared a couple of her pictures where she can be seen donning a black crop top with grey patterns, paired with a similar print skirt and jacket. Wearing a deep luscious shade of maroon tint on her lips, Swara accessorised her look with a choker.

Check out Swara’s latest hot pictures here:

Sassy and glamorous as she is, Swara is always seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag. Not only is she credited for giving us a refreshing scene, now and then, of her celebrity self embracing her imperfections but also her JNU blood that is equally famous for her parallel life as a Twitter activist on social issues and liberal causes.

On the professional front, Swara recently dropped the poster of her upcoming movie, Sheer-Qorma opposite Divya Dutta. Sharing the same on her social media handle, Swara captioned the poster, “So proud to play @farazarifansari ‘s gentle and shining Sitara in #sheerqorma the film.. A beautiful ode to love, love that binds is all. Notwithstanding gender, race, religion, generation or sexuality.. thank you Faraz! I’m so proud to have been part of this amazing project. Not to mention the honour and dream of sharing screen space with the legendary @azmishabana18 and iconic @divyadutta25 ! #loveislove #futterwackeningfilms (sic).”