Beginning her Sunday on a red fiery note as she headed out for a meeting, Sheer-Qorma star Swara Bhaskar set fans swooning over her dash of boldness and we don’t blame them. Unlike the celebrities who flaunt even morning selfies with dabs of makeup on, Swara headed out without wearing an iota of the glam stuff.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara shared her latest look this Sunday which features her in a bright red floral top and oversized white-rimmed sunglasses. The picture’s caption revealed, “Sunday morning meetings are for bright colours, no make up and oversized shades that disguise those Unslept undereyes! Shirt: @silq Shades: vintage @emiliopucci Insomnia: ALL MINE! #workingweekend #workingweekendhacks (sic)” and fans flooded the comments section with love and praises at her bold move.

Sassy and glamorous as she is, Swara is always seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag. Not only is she credited for giving us a refreshing scene, now and then, of her celebrity self embracing her imperfections but also her JNU blood that is equally famous for her parallel life as a Twitter activist on social issues and liberal causes.

On the professional front, Swara recently dropped the poster of her upcoming movie, Sheer-Qorma opposite Divya Dutta. Sharing the same on her social media handle, Swara captioned the poster, “So proud to play @farazarifansari ‘s gentle and shining Sitara in #sheerqorma the film.. A beautiful ode to love, love that binds is all. Notwithstanding gender, race, religion, generation or sexuality.. thank you Faraz! I’m so proud to have been part of this amazing project. Not to mention the honour and dream of sharing screen space with the legendary @azmishabana18 and iconic @divyadutta25 ! #loveislove #futterwackeningfilms (sic).”

Apart from this, Swara will next be seen in the role of Shabana Azmi in the ‘Arth’ remake. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.