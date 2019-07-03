Actor Taapsee Pannu has bagged herself an interesting project. It’s the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, the captain of Indian women’s cricket team. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has given her nod to the film, however, the official formalities are yet to be completed. Taapsee has already played the character of a hockey player in Soorma that featured Diljit Dosanjh in the role of former Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Now, with Mithali Raj’s biopic, Taapsee has got two sports biopic in her kitty.

The report in the daily quoted a source revealing that Taapsee is going to train herself rigorously to fit into the shoes of arguably one of the best Indian cricketers. The source said, “The formalities will be done once the studio has a director on board. They have also locked the story but the script is still being developed.” The report added that the film is expected to go on the floors the next year once the team gets its director on board. Further, Taapsee has currently got a lot on her plate. The report added, “The film is expected to roll next year and Taapsee will undergo rigorous training in cricket as part of her prep.”

Playing Mithali on-screen is not going to be a cakewalk for Taapsee. The cricketer is one of the best athletes India has produced in years. She has got some wonderful records to her name in the game. Mithali is the leading run-getter for India in T20Is in both men and women cricket. She has completed 20 years in international cricket and her spirit towards the game is unmatchable. She is the highest scorer in international women’s cricket and the only female cricketer to go past the 6,000-run mark in WODIs.

Meanwhile, Taapsee just wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. She’s playing the oldest sharpshooter, popularly known as the Shooter Dadi, in the film which is being produced by Anurag Kashyap.