The lead duo, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are riding a hyperbole of excitement as they get ready for the first song launch of their upcoming movie, Saand Ki Aankh and maintaining the hype around Udta Teetar song, the two divas have been dropping fun posts recently. From sharing stills with quirky captions to putting out teasers, Taapsee and Bhumi are doing all in their power to keep the fans waiting on the edge with excitement for the “fun song”.

One post, which was a still from their upcoming movie, showed them in their typical “dadi avatars”, looking in the distance and was captioned, “Waiting for the “उड़ता तीतर” to arrive be like … Our title song coming up next #SaandKiAankh Releasing this Diwali! (sic)”. Another post carried a video with Taapsee and Bhumi in their chic avatars, hitting the bull’s eye and the song’s name heard in the background score of the video. It was captioned, “The excitement for the title track is not at all subtle ! Ready for the ‘udta teetar’ attack tomorrow ? #SaandKiAankh (sic).”

The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh have released the trailer of the film. Though the film’s trailer has garnered a lot of appreciation from all corners, the film has also gained a lot of momentum, thanks to the ongoing debate of casting young actors rather than older actors. Pointing out the issues of feminism and ageism, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has once again spoken with regard to hypocrisy with the female actors.

In the series of tweet, Rangoli has also revealed that the film, Saand Ki Aankh was offered to Kangana but she clearly told the director to cast an older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood. She further claims that Kangana feels that Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan would have been a better choice.

The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this Diwali.