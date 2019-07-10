The much-awaited teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is expected on Thursday and while fans waited on the edge for the sports drama, the makers treated fans to a glimpse of the lead as Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee too dropped the glimpse and fans couldn’t keep calm for the Tushar Hiranandani directorial.

Showing a row of medals that never seem to end, the video opens up to the decorated line of awards and goes on to open a door behind which Taapsee and Bhumi happily point guns at each other. The video was captioned, “Come celebrate this Diwali with the Daadis 🙂 Showing you a glimpse of #ChandroTomar and #PrakashiTomar tomorrow … @bhumipednekar #PrakashJha @itsvineetsingh @tusharhiranandani @anuragkashyap10 @sarkarshibasish @nidhiparmarhira @reliance.entertainment @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures” (sic).

Ever since the shooting of the film started, the duo has flooded their Instagram with rural pictures. Earlier, Taapsee had shared a behind-the-scenes still from their upcoming film. The picture shows her alongside Bhumi as they both made cow dung cakes.

Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.