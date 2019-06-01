Actor Taapsee Pannu has bought herself a three-bedroom flat in Mumbai. The interiors of her apartment are being done by her sister and she is indeed on cloud nine after having a new house. As revealed by a source to news agency IANS, Taapsee bought the flat in the same building where she’s currently residing. The source also said that Taapsee and her sister have decided on a theme to decorate the flat and the work has already begun on the same. It said, “When she heard an apartment was up for grabs, she was quick to purchase it. The interiors will be done by her sister. They have started working on a theme for the house.”

Recently, when she went to Thailand and visited Koh Samui, Taapsee bought some lights for the apartment and during her vacation in Spain last year, she brought some other decorative items for interiors. The actor has herself not officially announced the news on social media.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and is based on the real-life sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh popularly known as Shooter Dadis. She is currently gearing up for the release of Game Over, a bilingual thriller in which Taapsee is seen as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity. It’s directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film has been produced by Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment. It is slated to hit the screens on June 14.

Earlier this year, she was seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla. Taapsee was thoroughly praised for her performance in the film that was the remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla entertained both the audience and the critics alike. While it received critical appreciation, it also went on to cross Rs 80 crore at the Box Office and was declared a hit. Watch out for Taapsee’s next performance on-screen!