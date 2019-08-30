Actor Taapsee Pannu has announced her new film. Titled Rashmi Rocket, it’s the story of an athlete who hails from Gujarat’s Kutch and reaches the international stadiums to represent her nation as a runner. Directed by Karwaan fame Akarsh Khurana, the film is not inspired by any real-life athlete. It’s a fictional story that has Taapsee in the role of a woman named Rashmi, more popularly known as Rocket in her peers due to her running skills.

The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee seems very excited for Rashmi Rocket. It’s going to be her third sports drama after Soorma (2018), in which she played the role of a hockey player and Saand Ki Aankh (2019), which has her playing an octogenarian sharpshooter. Taapsee shared the motion poster of the film on social media and wrote, “On your marks… Get set…. Halo.. Meet the headstrong And fearless #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya @shubhshivdasani Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis Shooting starts soon :)” (sic)

She has donned a rusty look for the film. Taapsee will be seen with heavy kohl in eyes, voluminous traditional skirts and a lot of silver junk jewellery for her role in the film. Earlier, talking to DNA, the actor revealed what made her choose the story of Rashmi Rocket. She said, “This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

The shooting of Rashmi Rocket is expected to begin this year itself. The release date is not finalised yet.