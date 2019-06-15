Not the one to let the success get to her head, Game Over star Taapsee Pannu has been reeling under the massive appreciation and accolades that fans and critics alike have been showering on her ever since the thriller hit cinema screens on Friday. In a universal declaration of sorts, the social media users urged the people to “stop everything you’re doing today and go watch” the Ashwin Saravanan directorial which was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sharing a still from the movie, in which she can be seen looking at the lens in an overwhelmed manner, Taapsee acknowledged the outpour of love in the caption which read, “Swapna looking at the overwhelming love for #GameOver be like …. you people are spoiling me ! I am getting used to all this love now so u better keep up #GameOver in all 3 Languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Which one did u go for ???” (sic).

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying some downtime after her latest film Game Over hit the screens today, June 14. In an interview with a news agency, she revealed how her serious characters in films like Badla, Game Over and Mulk take a toll on her mentally. She said that playing such characters is actually emotionally exhausting.

Taapsse spoke to IANS in an interview before the release of the film and described her struggle of dealing with such characters. The critically acclaimed actor said, “I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts after one year.” Taapsee added that one has to understand that her character is ‘traumatised’ and portraying that is both important and difficult.