Actor Taapsee Pannu hinted in her latest interview that she hasn’t yet signed the Mithali Raj-biopic. It was reported by a daily recently that the Soorma-star has been selected to spearhead the film on the life story of one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. However, while talking to the media in her latest interview, Taapsee said that she would love to play the character and requested the media persons to recommend her name to the makers of the film.

Taapsee was interacting with a few cancer-affected kids as part of a fundraising initiative by a radio station in Mumbai when she was quizzed about her rumoured next film. The talented actor neither denied nor accepted that she’s part of the anticipated project yet. Taapsee was quoted saying, “If I will get that film then it will be a lot of fun by playing cricket in it. If someone amongst you (media) know makers of that film then, please recommend my name to them because I really wanted to get signed for that film (laughs).”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee said that her entire focus right now is on the Anurag Kashyap-produced film since she plays a real-life character in it. The teaser of the film released recently and was appreciated by the audience. Taapsee went on to say that her Diwali is extra special this year since her most special film is releasing during that time. The actor was quoted saying. “In fact, I am very excited and anxious about it and after getting a good response to the teaser of our film, the level of excitement has gone up among me and Bhumi. Now, I am anxiously waiting for Diwali as it’s the time when our film will be released.”

In Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee plays the role of Prakashi Tomar, an 82-year-old sharpshooter while Bhumi plays her sister-in-law Chandro Tomar, an 87-year-old sharpshooter.

While she’s keenly waiting for the release of Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee’s plate is full of some interesting projects. The actor has green-lit the films with Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha. She revealed in her latest interview that she’s going to begin filming for the Mulk-director first, after which she will be moving to shoot the Anurag Kashyap-directorial in November-December.

Reports were also rife that she has bagged a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she is playing the role of poetess Amrita Pritam. Various media reports suggested that Taapsee has signed the film opposite Abhishek Bachchan who will essay the character of writer Sahir Ludhianvi. However, Taapsee told the media that she hasn’t been approached for the role yet. “I would love to do this role because I really liked the story but I have not been approached for the role yet,” she said.