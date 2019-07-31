Actor Taapsee Pannu is playing the character of a real-life sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in her next film Saand Ki Aankh. Inorder to prepare for her role in the film, the actor had to live with the oldest sharpshooter and Taapsee now describes that experience as one of the best experiences of her life. In her latest interview with a news agency, the actor opened up on how she spent her time preparing for her role in Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee called it the ‘best experience ever.’ She said, “It was the best experience I have ever had. Living in Johri and spending time with these two ladies, who have strength and compassion, was inspiring.” Taapsee added that she got so much to learn from her experience. “There were so many stories to hear from them and so much to learn,” she said.

Saand Ki Aankh will narrate the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi.

Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro. During a month-long filming schedule in Meerut, Taapsee stayed at Chandro’s house. She would have lunch at Prakashi’s house and dinner at Chandro’s place.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.

