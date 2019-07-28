Actor Taapsee Pannu says that no one asked her to sign the open letter to the government that has created an uproar in the country. The actor was attending an award show last evening when she was quizzed by the media about the letter that has been sent to PM Narendra Modi from 49 celebrities expressing concern over the growing cases of lynching in India. Taapsee also said that she doesn’t believe in left vs right-wing politics and she uses social media as the only platform to raise her voice.

News agency IANS quoted the actor saying, “I am in the centre of things. I don’t believe in left-wing politics or right-wing politics. I express my views on things which affect me. I have expressed my views on bad things and whenever something good has happened in our country, I have talked about it proudly. I feel both sides have their own point of views. No one asked for a sign from me and whatever I have to say I say it through social media platforms.”

Earlier this week, around 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Ratnam and Konkona Sen Sharma, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the growing cases of lynching in India. On Friday, however, sixty-two celebrities, including actress Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, came out with a counter open letter slamming the earlier one submitted to Modi by 49 film personalities.

Expressing her views on the ongoing open letter debate, Taapsee said, “I feel there are good people and bad people in every society and some of them are tolerant and some of them are intolerant, so I haven’t counted to see that who is in the majority. I can say that I have seen both kinds of people.”

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Mission Mangal that hits the screens on August 15. She is joined by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi among others in the film.