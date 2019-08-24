Famous for adding its creative touch to trending news, irrespective of the beat, India’s leading dairy brand Amul recently gave a funky twist to Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal. Acknowledging the creative tribute, Taapsee thanked Amul in her signature style – full of humour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared Amul’s picture where her and Akshay’s caricatures can be seen enjoying a toast with a rocket launching behind them. The picture carried the captions, “MISSION MAKHAN!” and “Amul MARS APPEAL”. Taapsee captioned the picture as, “How cool !!!!! These are always very very special ! Thank you Amul ! P.S- next time I will add that hair band to my look #MissionMangal #MissionAccomplished #MissionMakhan (sic).”

Witnessing a boost due to Janmashtami on second Friday of its release, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal rose to become the latter’s second highest-grossing film. Minting a total of Rs 135.99 crore, the Jagan Shakti directorial is all set to dethrone Kesari from number one spot.

Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.