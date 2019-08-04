Chalking out a high octane graph for herself in the industry with back-to-back stellar performances, Mission Mangal star Taapsee Pannu recently celebrated her 32nd birthday where fans flocked her social media handles with wishes and one even compared her with JudgeMentall Hai Kya actor Kangana Ranaut. Replying personally to most of the birthday greetings, Taapsee’s epic reply at the comparison hinted that the jibe made by Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, was still fresh in the mind of our Mulk star.

The greeting and comparison was made by a news agency which called her the “real queen instead of Kangana”. Replying to their article, Taapsee wrote, “अर्रे अर्रे ऐसे मत बोलिए , क्वीन उनको ही रहने दीजिए नहीं तो फिर कॉपी कहलाऊँगी , मैं एक ऐक्टर ही सही हु बस ऐसे ही मेरा साथ देते रहिए । धन्यवाद (Please do not say this, let her remain the queen otherwise I will be called a ‘copy’ again. I’m better off as an actor simply. Continue showering the same love. Thank you)” (sic).

For the uninitiated, Taapsee’s appreciation of JudgeMentall Hai Kya trailer was bitterly accepted by Rangoli. Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of “Judgmental Hai Kya”, saying, “This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’.”

Rangoli replied, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

On the professional, Taapsee will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar. Also, she has Mission Mangal, based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.