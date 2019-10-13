Actor Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh in which she has teamed up with Bhumi Pednekar to play the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Even though both the actors were praised for playing the roles of women who are more than double their real age, the team of the film was criticised for not choosing the actors who actually belong to the same age-box. One of the people who criticised Taapsee for the same reason was Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel. In her latest tweet, she revealed that even her sister was offered the role but she turned it out because she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the role.

Now, in her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee spoke on the same tweet. She mentioned that she can’t deny if Kangana was approached for the role because she was told that many actors in the industry were offered her role before she herself reached out to the makers and expressed her wish of taking up the character.

Taapsee said the makers must have gone to Kangana the way they went to other actors but most people refused to accept the role citing ‘bizarre reasons.’ The actor was quoted saying, “The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role. Actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons.”

She went on to say, “As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead.”

Taapsee also opened up on the general criticism that the makers have been receiving for not casting actors of the right age in Saand Ki Aankh. She said both she and Bhumi are actors and it’s their job to play who they are not in real lives. “Taapsee and Bhumi are not 60 years old, agreed, but then what is an actor’s job? If I have to portray myself on-screen in every film then I should stop calling myself an actor. I should just be a Taapsee Pannu in every film,” she said.

Earlier, actors like Soni Razdaan and Neena Gupta have taken to social media to ask why senior actors are not offered the roles which suit them the best.