Raising the bar of sister goals in the face of a cyclone, Haseen Dillruba star Taapsee Pannu and sister Shagun Pannu took the Internet by storm right before one hit them in the Mauritius. Sharing their hot and sexy pictures from the island nation, Taapsee and Shagun set fans ogling.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Taapsee and Shagun shared pictures from the beach featuring the former in a red crop top knotted at the waist, paired with a divided red skirt and a pair of black sandals while the younger sister slew in a white crop top and blue long skirt. Taapsee captioned the picture with Shagun as, “Not a destination but a journey…. #Sisterhood #TravelBums #TapcTravels #Puchi #Mauritius (sic)” and the one with her friends as, “Before the cyclone hit us ! #TouristyThings #TapcTravels #TravelBums (sic).”

Check out Taapsee and Shagun’s hot pictures and videos from Mauritius here:

View this post on Instagram Before the cyclone hit us ! #TouristyThings #TapcTravels #TravelBums A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram 👭 A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

On the professional front, actor Taapsee Pannu has announced her new film opposite actor Vikrant Massey. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film titled Haseen Dillruba is being helmed by Vinil Mathew. The first poster of Haseen Dillruba showed a woman holding on to her yellow coloured saree while standing over a pool of blood with blood-stained feet. One can also see the front cover of a book with a title that reads ‘Vehashi‘ in Hindi and a knife that lies discarded on the floor in the same pool of blood. The poster suggests a murder but also hints at the story of glamour and lust.

The film seems to be a murder mystery with the bright colour of the woman’s saree and her striking red bangles suggesting a love story in the background. With Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has now got as many as four interesting projects releasing next year and all of them look creatively different from each other. This new film is set to hit the screens on September 18 while Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad releases on February 28. Following this are sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. The release dates of both films are not finalised yet.