Trust Taapsee Pannu to be the ultimate sarcasm queen on Twitter. The actor is currently busy with her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh but that didn’t stop her from taking a dig at the kind of justification director Sandeep Reddy gave while talking about his film Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently. Taapsee took to Twitter and shared a news post about a man hitting his girlfriend on head over her ‘character.’ Now, because she is fearless and doesn’t mince her words, the actor re-posted the news on Twitter and wrote, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️” (sic)

For those who were taking her comment quite literal on Twitter, she even made another tweet clarifying what she wrote was sarcastic. She said, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼” (sic)

Kabir Singh, that featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead had its protagonist slapping his girlfriend multiple times. When the director was questioned about the same scene in an interview recently, he said that he doesn’t believe there’s any emotion in a relationship if a guy can’t hit his woman anytime he wants to. He was quoted saying, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there. She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there.”

The director was criticised for his statements which appeared misogynist and an endorsement for toxic masculinity in his film. Taapsee seems to have written against the same male chauvinistic stance.