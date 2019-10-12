Actor Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh with co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The Tarun Mansukhani-directorial is slated to hit the screens as the big Diwali release and Taapsee’s performance is already being appreciated. In an interview with Mid-Day now, the actor revealed how things were not this hunky-dory since always. The talented actor, who has got many successful films to her credit, talked about how filmmakers have started trusting her in terms of commercial success of films.

Taapsee talked to Mid-Day and said she is happy to be in a space today where she can demand a particular amount from the producers to be a part of a film as opposed to a few years back when she had to resort to someone else’s mercy to bag a project. The actor was quoted saying, “I have the ability to carry a film on my shoulders. In the last two years, my remuneration has skyrocketed, although the figure is still far off from (what) my male counterparts (earn). Producers have been happy to accommodate the price I quote.”

She added that even though good days are here and she is working harder to ensure she only goes higher from here, she has waited for long to cherish what she has today. Taapsee recalled the days when she had to wait for others’ approval to see if she could be a part of a film. “But I am in no rush to earn all the money in one go. I will never make a film suffer because of my price. I have waited for a long time, been at the mercy of people who would decide if I can do a project. Today, I have the power to make films happen,” the actor explained.

Taapsee’s journey in the film industry and her ability to pull off a film on her shoulders today is also a testimony to the fact that a woman can trace her own path in Bollywood. The actor has never been associated with any catfight or any dating rumour. In Saand Ki Aankh, she has teamed up with another super talented performer – Bhumi and Taapsee said they never had any issue between them because they were fighting a bigger issue together.

The actor elaborated: “We had the uphill task of making people believe that projects led by women can be commercially successful. Bhumi and I knew that we are on the same team. I have always happily co-existed with most of my colleagues, so bickering was never on the radar.”

After the success of Pink, Naam Shabana and Badla where she spearheaded the content, Taapsee attempts to have another female-led hit film to her name. Based on the story of the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Saand Ki Aankh is set for release on October 25.