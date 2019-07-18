The best female debut awardee, Bhumi Pednekar, is already playing a gamble with content as she dons an out-of-the-box character with every new film that she undertakes, even when she was a newbie in the industry. From playing an overweight bride in her debut movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha to essaying the role of shooter-dadi in her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi, who turns 30 today, already has an impressive performance behind her while still going strong. Wishing her on her big day, Bhumi’s Saand Ki aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu wished her in a way that seems to be a hangover of the currently trending FaceApp fever. Or not.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee wished her “chota packet bada bomb” by sharing a picture from the sets of their upcoming movie. Sporting the old granny look while Bhumi stuck out her tongue for the camera, Taapsee wished her by captioning the pic, “Happy birthday to My chota packet bada bomb! @bhumipednekar . To all the love u spread around cheers to adding an year of happiness! (sic).” It is interesting to note that while the world tries out the FaceApp challenge of looking 50 years older than their current age and smear the Internet with their funny pictures, Taapsee stuck to her look from the movie as she talked about the app on her social media. Hence, we are not really sure about her choice of the picture for the birthday wish which seems in tandem with the current craze.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been an inspiration to many as she has shed 32 kilos after her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She often shares her pictures and videos of her core workout that she goes through to maintain the perfectly toned body. Recently, she shared her gym picture and captioned it, “Peace of Mind. (sic)” However, the picture did not go well with the netizens and they started trolling it. While some asked the Saand Ki Aankh actor to stick to her signature simplicity, some made fun of her caption and the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.