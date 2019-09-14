The Anurag Kashyap-directorial Manmarziyaan not only unleashed Vicky Kaushal‘s never-seen-before stud looks but also made us fall head over heels for Abhishek Bachchan apart from millennials relating hands down with Rumi, the protagonist played by Taapsee Pannu. Celebrating a year of the intense love triangle story, Taapsee shared throwback pictures from the movie’s sets and set fans and Anurag high on emotions.

Hugging Anurag in the first picture of the post, while the following frames were stills from the movie, Taapsee captioned the post as, “1 year and Rumi didn’t leave me 1 year the RED didn’t leave me 1 year this love didn’t leave me 1 year of unleashing the madness within 1 year of #Manmarziyaan @anuragkashyap10 @kanika.d @vickykaushal09 @bachchan @khamkhaphotoartist (sic).” Quick to reply, Anurag commented, “1 year of you in my life.. relentless .. lots of love (sic).”

Vicky too posted a video where he can be seen entertaining a crowd as the music from the film unfolds. The video was captioned, “This Film. This song. This love. All so special! #1yearofManmarziyaan . @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @bachchan @kanika.d @ameet_trivedi (sic).”

Taking to his Instagram stories feature, Abhishek too shared pictures from the sets and stills from the movie to celebrate one year anniversary for his movie. Check out Abhishek’s stories here:

In the movie, Taapsee Pannu plays Rumi, a hockey player who is very fierce and straight-forward, while Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a cool and carefree Punjabi boy, who is a DJ by profession. Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, plays Robbie, a sweet and kind person who is a banker. The story is about a woman who is torn between an intense lover and a pragmatist who is ideal husband material. It tells a tale of jilted lovers, broken hearts and family problems with the three main protagonists trying to figure what they really want.