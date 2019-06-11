Giving millennials to embrace their genuity, actress Taapsee Pannu has the most real social media profile in the list of celebrities and fans can’t help relating with a majority of her posts. From not shying away in sharing “bruised” looks to playing the glam girl or flashing that raw million dollar smile of hers, Taapsee gives as much of an open-book insight to her life as she could afford and her recent post is all you need to liven up your Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture from one of her promotion stints for her upcoming thriller, Game Over and can be seen donning an all-blue look. Wearing a light blue shirt, tucked inside a navy blue skirt, Taapsee related well to fans mood but it was her expression with which she curled into herself and looked outside the glass window with her cheek resting on one shoulder, that will melt your heart despite the blues! The picture was captioned, “Sometimes I like being cute…. just…. strongly cute… cutely strong… you know what I mean #GameOver #Promotions” (sic) and that is all we needed to be told as we dragged our feet to work this sultry morning.

Bollywood’s most talented actor Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie Game Over, as she treated fans earlier with a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot. The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she was seen playing ludo with some crew members. Just like her character in the thriller, the Naam Shabana actor is seated on a wheelchair in the clip. However, what one can’t miss is her child-like reaction on winning the game. To beat the heat of Chennai, she was seen feasting on what appears to be watermelons. However, the actor looked more engrossed in the board game.

Game Over will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S. Sashikanth is the producer. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer Mission Mangal.