If there is one actor who has been garnering back to back accolades for her acting performances in all the movies so far, it has to be actress Taapsee Pannu. Recently promoting her upcoming movie Game Over, Taapsee has been giving fans an insight into her life on the sets of the thriller and it looks like all struggles instead of fantastically typical Bollywood life.

While earlier Taapsee had shared a video of playing Ludo in a wheelchair with crew members, her recent post shows a bruised hand and plastered legs, which she had sported by makeup, given the character’s requirement in some scenes. The collage was captioned, “Yes yes, chiffon sarees in snow capped mountains for 25 days would’ve been tougher… so I chose all this #GameOver #ActorsLife” (sic).

Bollywood’s most talented actor Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie Game Over, as she treated fans earlier with a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot. The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she was seen playing ludo with some crew members. Just like her character in the thriller, the Naam Shabana actor is seated on a wheelchair in the clip. However, what one can’t miss is her child-like reaction on winning the game. To beat the heat of Chennai, she was seen feasting on what appears to be watermelons. However, the actor looked more engrossed in the board game.

Game Over will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S. Sashikanth is the producer. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer Mission Mangal.