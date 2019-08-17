Ever since the news of Mira Nair directing the adapted version of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy‘ starring actors Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala came out, fans have been restless to lay their eyes on the six-part BBC One drama. Marking a commencement of the script reading session, Tabu gave fans a peek into her excitement which related well with Sonali Bendre and Huma Qureshi, both of whom flooded the comments section with kisses and hearts emojis.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of her copy of the script and another picture with Mira Nair. The post was captioned, “Back together again with #MiraNair for #ASuitableBoy With @bbcone Happy and Proud! (sic)”

Earlier, thrilled to be a part of this, Ishaan had penned a heartful message as he shared his co-actors picture with the director. He had stated, “Elated to announce that I’ll be playing Maan Kapoor in @pagliji ’s and @bbcone ‘s official adaptation of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy’. It’s not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan. (sic)”

In an interview with a leading news agency, Tabu had shared, “I’m very happy to be working on ‘A Suitable Boy’, and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on the ‘Namesake‘, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience.”

Expected to go on floors soon in India, A Suitable Boy has been adapted by Andrew Davies and will be bankrolled by Lookout Point.