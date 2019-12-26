Who but the Khurranas slay better in Tinseltown while raising the bar of couple goals with every public outing and this Christmas too producer Tahira Kashyap and her National Award-winning actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana left fans swooning over their viral pictures from the Bahamas. Bringing in Christmas a day later, Tahira and Ayushman flaunted their bikini bodies and how!

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lovebirds shared the pictures featuring Ayushmann in neon green shorts with navy-blue skull prints, paired with a red bandana, a pair of black square-rimmed sunglasses, a yellow strength band and a pair of black slippers. Tahira, on the other hand, slew in a white halter bralette top with blue leafy prints, teamed with a similar print thigh-high skirt, a sun-shade band, a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a pair of pink flip flops. While Ayushmann captioned the pictures as, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas (sic),” Tahira’s caption read, “Soaking up the Bahamian sun last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love #selfacceptance #nofilter #bahamas (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas🎄 A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Dec 25, 2019 at 3:44pm PST

Tahira and Ayushmann dated for a while before getting married in the year 2008. The couple has two kids – Virajveer Khurrana who’s seven years old and daughter Varushka Khurrana who’s five years old. Their Instagram timelines are filled with happy pictures of their family. Both Ayushmann and Tahira are doting parents to their kids. In fact, a video that went viral recently showed Ayushmann entertaining his kids by playing a dhol during Diwali festivities. The star couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month. To wish each other on social media, both Ayushmann and Tahira penned lovable posts and shared throwback pictures. The caption on their posts revealed just how their relationship has only become stronger and their bond turned deeper with time.

On the professional front, Ayushmann last featured in Amar Kaushik’s Bala which broke several box office records for 2019. Ayushmann, who even played the lead in Badhaai Ho, was felicitated with the Best Actor trophy at National Film Awards 2019 recently, for his performance in AndhaDhun.