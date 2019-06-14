Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. A fan page of the actor has now released a new picture of Bebo & family from UK. It’s a collage of Kareena’s selfie with a fan and the family taking a stroll on the streets of London. Seeing Taimur enjoying a piggyback ride on daddy Saif’s shoulder in London as well is too-cute-to-describe. These three are total family goals. Here’s the picture:

View this post on Instagram #familytime👪 #londondiaries ❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 13, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT

Earlier, the fan page on Instagram shared a few pictures of Bebo from the vacation in which she was seen flaunting a no makeup look. Kareena looked fabulous. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram #holidayvibes 💋💋 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sun Kissed in Tuscany ❤️❤️🍷🍷🍷🍷 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

While the actor is having some downtime with the family in London, she is also shooting for her upcoming film. Kareena is filming for her part in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium in UK. She plays the character of a cop in the Homi Adajania-directorial that also features Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in important roles. The film is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium that featured Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the lead opposite Irrfan.

On the work front, Kareena has got some anticipated projects up her sleeve. She’s gearing up for the release of Good News in which she has been featured with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma. Next up in the pipeline is another biggie from Dharma titled Takht. The Mughal drama has her working with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The rumours are also rife that she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. Apart from movies, Kareena is currently busy with her TV show Dance India Dance that she co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.