Sprinkling our drooping mid-week mood with their adorable antics, celebrity kids Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, AbRam Khan, Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor attended Roohi Johar and Yash Johar‘s pre-birthday party hosted by filmmaker-dad Karan Johar. The bash took place on February 5, ahead of the twins’ third birthday on February 7.

A couple of videos currently going viral across social media platforms shows the tiny tots having a blast and their happiness plus energy looked contagious. In one video, the Pataudi cousins were seen energetically grooving in the garden with Roohi and Yash. Scattered with toys and tiny tents with animal prints, the garden looked alive with so much zeal around. In another video, Karan is fondly seen feeding Amrita Arora’s son, Azaan Ladak, a piece of cake since he celebrated his birthday on the same day. A few pictures shared by Mira Rajput showed the birthday twins riding on red and yellow bikes. While Zain sat behind Roohi, Yash was seen seated behind Misha.

Check out the pictures and videos from the bash here:

Three years back, in 2017, Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy. In an interview with a leading news agency earlier, the director talked about how his kids fill the void of having no romantic relationship in life. Karan revealed that he is so much in love with his kids that he no longer feels the need of having someone else in life to love him. The director of successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others also talked about how both his kids treat him differently. Karan said while his son comes running to him every time he comes back home, Roohi is a ‘grandmother’s child’ and he has to chase her to get a hug or a kiss.