Twinning in black with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan was apparently left smitten by the LED Santa toy on his cake. As per Kareena, Taimur had demanded two cakes on his birthday – one Santa and one Hulk.

As per a currently viral video, Taimur can be seen too engrossed in the toy Santa atop his double-decker birthday cake and pokes at the blinking lights when Saif hands him the knife to cut the cake as Kareena sings along. The trio is joined by the Pataudi prince’s grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and we can’t help marvelling at the awwdorable video.

In an interview with a leading news agency earlier, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned that Taimur wants two cakes on his birthday, one of which includes a Santa. She had shared, Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!.

In the pictures shared by one of the shutterbugs, it shows Kareena was an excited mother as she was seen with sister Karisma Kapoor, checking out the decor at the venue before the bash. For the evening party, Bebo changed into a polka-dotted sheer black dress. On the other hand, daddy Saif kept things casual with simple jeans and a T-shirt. The birthday boy looked cute in tiny cowboy boots and white pants.