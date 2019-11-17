There is nothing that Pataudi’s youngest prodigy, Taimur Ali Khan does which is not gush-worthy and his latest cute antics while being papped at the airport with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is enough to back our claim. A video currently trending viral across the Internet features little Timmy making an exit at the airport, hand-in-hand with Bebo and catching paps attention in a jiffy.

In an interview earlier, Kareena had revealed how her little munchkin had started despising being constantly clicked and giving us a proof of the same was the video which showed him sticking his tongue out at the shutterbugs. Holding that expression all throughout the recording, Taimur managed to make fans double down with laughter much as Kareena walked down elegantly dressed in an all-yellow suit and a pair of black sunglasses.

Watch Taimur’s latest video here:

View this post on Instagram #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:46am PST

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will also be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline.

Recently, her third film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha‘s first teaser was out. The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick – Forrest Gump, after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The upcoming remake reportedly went on floors in September this year and was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.