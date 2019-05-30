Filmmaker Karan Johar has begun the preparation for his upcoming directorial-Takht. He has started to put every strand in the right place so that when the film goes on the floors with its huge cast, nothing appears dismantled. Karan talked to a news daily about Takht and revealed how it is making him feel anxious. He also said that the film is beginning its shoot by the end of this year, as opposed to a few reports that recently suggested that the shoot has been delayed to next year.

Karan talked to DNA and revealed that even his team pointed out that he has visibly been looking stressed these days. He said he feels ‘intimated’ everytime he thinks of the grandeur of the film and what he is attempting to bring on-screen. The filmmaker, whose last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), added everything about Takht is challenging as he has now set on a journey to make what he has never shown to his audience before. Karan was quoted saying, “Yes. It is scary. I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed.’ I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated.”

The filmmaker is also clear of the one fact – that he is not making something that has not been offered to the audience before, therefore, he has to bring something extra or new to the plate. He said, “There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited.” KJo also talked about directing Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. He said he loves all the people he has cast in Takht and he considers it as the ‘best combination.’ The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt – all of them have been directed by Karan in the past.

Karan took a moment to express his excitement over directing powerhouse of energy – Anil Kapoor under Dharma Productions. He said he is very ‘glad’ to be working with ‘Anil ji’ for the first time because it happens to be his first film with the production house and he helming it makes it even more special.

The filmmaker also reiterated how he is going to make a film in the genre which is strictly considered as Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s area of operation. Karan said he is aware of all the comparisons that will be made and the questions that will be brought up again and again. However, he said he is confident of his product and he admires SLB’s craft of directing some of the best period drama in Hindi cinema. “While I am a huge fan of SLB, as someone who loves his work, I understand that he has set the benchmark already. However, I am hoping that what I do with Takht will be completely individualistic. Takht will have its own energy and charm on board…”, said KJo.