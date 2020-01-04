The New Year 2020 might bring with it new memories and moments but Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone cannot stop pulling a leaf out of the old book and treat fans with the same as she shared a picture with Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia back from Christmas 2019. Bumping into the South sensation, Deepika did not fail to get a picture clicked in between their “fun conversations” while promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak.

Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of hours back, Deepika shared the picture featuring her in the all-red power suit white Tamannaah slew in a monochromic dress. Later, Tamannah, who was evidently smitten by Deeps, shared a heartwarming post with the same picture on her social media handle. While Deepika’s caption read, “To many more laughs and fun conversations… @tamannaahspeaks (sic),” Tamannaah’s post read, “Thoroughly enjoyed every second of our chat. It’s so inspiring to see content like this making a headway at the onset of a new decade. Kudos for bringing to the fore a story that needed to be narrated. All the very best for #Chhapaak! More power to you and the team. Go kill it! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram To many more laughs and fun conversations…❤️ @tamannaahspeaks A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 4, 2020 at 12:54am PST

Actor Deepika Padukone has had a fantastic career trajectory in Bollywood. From being the Shanti of Bollywood, she is now appearing as Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak recently released the title song of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a song that describes the struggle of an acid-attack survivor. The video focuses on Malti, Deepika’s character in the film, from the time when she suffers the attack and sets on a new journey of justice and resolution. The Meghna Gulzar directorial highlights the importance of self-confidence and tries to remove the stigmas attached to the life of an acid attack survivor.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.