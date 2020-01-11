Stumping the box office on the first day itself, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, witnessed a solid growth on the day of its release. Performing beyond expectations, the historical drama collected Rs 15.10 crore.

Sharing the first-day grosses on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1… Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards… Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]… Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave millitary leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The film features Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the cinemas on January 9.