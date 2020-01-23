Exhausted in its run towards the Rs 200 crore club, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, dipped further at the Box Office on Wednesday. Collecting its lowest so far on the weekday, the war drama has grossed a total of Rs 190.43 crore.

Sharing the dropping figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh continued to hail the movie’s run despite the drooping graph. He shared, “#Tanhaji is terrific on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ biz in *Week 2* – a remarkable feat… Historic in #Maharashtra… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr. Total: ₹ 190.43 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

The collections of Tanhaji spiked up also because it was projected against Chhapaak as part of the anti-Deepika Padukone campaigns that ran on social media after the actor’s visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University amid protests and unrest. Free tickets of Tanhaji were sold by various political leaders and the people supporting the right-wing to ensure that Chhapaak doesn’t get enough screens and importance in front of the Ajay Devgn starrer. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 175 crore at the Box Office and it will eventually cross Rs 200 crore in the coming days but not before getting some backlash for being Islamophobic and unfactual.

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the main antagonist in the film, himself accepted that his film tampered with the historic facts to impress the masses and sell ‘what runs’. In his latest interview, he said what it showed is not history and he regrets not speaking up earlier.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.