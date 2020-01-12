Riding on the back of Maratha power, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, witnessed a record-smashing thump at the box office. Already grossing a total of Rs 35.67 crore on the second day of its release, the historical drama roared down Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak which released on the same day.

Sharing the expanding figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Tanhaji roars on Day 2… Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable… #Maharashtra is record-smashing… Other circuits – decent on Day 1 – join the celebrations on Day 2… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The film features Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the cinemas on January 9.