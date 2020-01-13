Tasting the fruit of success even before completing half a week’s run at the theatres, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, already crossed the Rs 50 crore club. The historic war drama garnered a total of Rs 61.75 crore by the third day of its release.

Sharing the stumping figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend… Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3… Sets BO on fire on Day 3… #Maharashtra is exceptional… Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The film features Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the cinemas on January 9.